E-cart service launched at Srinagar airport

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 10, 2023 12:35 AM IST

For hassle-free travel and to save travellers’ time at Srinagar airport, Airports Authority of India is starting a drop and go facility

For hassle-free travel and to save travellers’ time at the Srinagar airport, Airports Authority of India (AAI) is starting a “drop and go facility” at the Srinagar International Airport. The facility will be operational from Saturday as all the arrangements have been made for passengers to avail this service. Thousands of passengers travel through Srinagar airport, however, due to security concerns there used to be long queue of vehicles waiting at the main entrance of the airport. At times, the long delays and traffic jams caused passengers to miss their flights.

The facility will be operational from Saturday as all the arrangements have been made for passengers to avail this service. (Picture courtesy:Twitter)

“The congestion at drop gate entry to our airport is a long standing issue. The vehicle checking and screening takes a lot of time. It is necessary to stop this vehicle checking at drop gate so that our passengers do not waste time waiting for their turn,” said director, Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh Rishi. He said AAI was starting the facility for the convenience of passengers. “Passengers can leave their vehicles at drop gate and use the comfortable, eco-friendly, battery operated E-Carts to travel from drop gate to the terminal building. This facility is completely free of cost,” he said. He said that new facility will see reduction of 40% to 50% in vehicular traffic with introduction of this facility .”The screening time will also proportionately reduce and the waiting time at drop gate will also drastically reduce. We appeal passengers for maximum use of this facility and make it a grand success,” he said.

