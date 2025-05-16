Menu Explore
Economic investigator held while accepting 40k bribe in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 16, 2025 06:14 AM IST

The accused was arrested by the vigilance while accepting illegal gratification of ₹40,000 from Prabhakaran of Barwara district Kangra

The state vigilance and Kangra anti-corruption bureau has arrested an economic investigator for accepting a bribe of 40,000 on Thursday.

As per the complaint, accused had demanded bribe to give favourable inspection report in lease hold right transfer of one Industrial plot. (iStock)
The accused has been identified as Tilak Raj of Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra, who was working as economic invigilator single window clearance agency (SWCA) department of Industry.

He was arrested by the vigilance while accepting illegal gratification of 40,000 from Prabhakaran of Barwara district Kangra.

As per the complaint, accused had demanded bribe to give favourable inspection report in lease hold right transfer of one Industrial plot.

A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at police station of state vigilance and anti corruption bureau Kangra at Dharamshala.

