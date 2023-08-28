98 booked for defrauding bank of 3.6 cr by posing as UT govt staffers

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chandigarh Police has booked 98 persons for availing personal loan to the tune of ₹3.66 crore from a local branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) by furnishing fake documents. The matter came to the fore after these accused failed to repay the loan, causing the SBI a loss over ₹ 3 crore. (HT FILE)

The accused had posed as employees of Panjab University, PGI and Chandigarh municipal corporation, to avail the bank’s special loan scheme for government employees. As per sources, they had submitted fake salary slips, Form-16 and forged salary certificates to avail the loan, between January 13, 2021 and November 15, 2021

The matter came to the fore after these accused failed to repay the loan, causing the SBI a loss over ₹3 crore.

According to sources, the role of bank officials is also being probed

The accused have been booked on the complaint of Rishi Kumar, regional manager, SBI, Sector-5, Panchkula.

Initially, the Mauli Jagran police investigated the case but as the amount siphoned off was above ₹1 crore, the case was transferred to EOW.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using a document or electronic record as genuine), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).