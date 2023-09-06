News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Foodgrains transportation scam: ED seizes 2.12-crore worth gold bars, jewellery

Foodgrains transportation scam: ED seizes 2.12-crore worth gold bars, jewellery

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Sep 06, 2023 12:54 AM IST

About 4 kg of these gold valuables were seized from bank lockers in Ludhiana on Monday and the assets belong to various accused involved in the case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said in a recent action, it has seized gold bullion and jewellery worth 2.12 crore in Punjab as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged tender scam involving former state minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The money-laundering investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the Punjab vigilance bureau related to the Transportation and Labour Cartage Policy-2021 of the state government and complaints related to an LIT “scam” regarding allotment of plots to bogus people.
About 4 kg of these gold valuables were seized from bank lockers in Ludhiana on Monday and the assets belong to various accused involved in the case. These lockers were frozen by the Central probe agency on August 24, when it launched raids against Ashu, Raman Balasubramanium, a former chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), and some others under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had then seized cash and deposits worth 6.5 crore. With this fresh seizure, the total figure now stands at more than 8.6 crore, the agency said in a statement.

It is alleged that the tenders “were allotted to contractors who approached the minister (Ashu) through Rakesh Kumar Singla, chairman of CVC, Food and Civil Supplies”, the ED had said.

“Through this favouritism, the allottee contractors got undue advantages, causing loss to the government exchequer,” it had alleged.

Ashu, a former minister of food and civil supplies in the Punjab government, is currently a working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

