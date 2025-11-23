Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
Edu dept on PSPCL defaulters’ list: Ludhiana govt schools rack up over 2cr in unpaid electricity bills

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 06:54 am IST

School officials said the bills have piled up due to delayed and insufficient fund release by the dept

Government schools in the district have accumulated a staggering 2.37 crore in unpaid electricity bills, placing the school education department on the defaulters’ list of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), officials aware of the matter said.

According to PSPCL data, the unpaid bills are spread across multiple zones in the district. (HT File)
Despite repeated reminders and notices from the PSPCL, the dues continue to mount.

According to PSPCL data, the unpaid bills are spread across multiple zones in the district: 33.15 lakh from the East Circle, 52.54 lakh from the West Circle, 108.70 lakh from the Suburban Circle, and 43.19 lakh from the Khanna Circle.

School officials said the bills have piled up due to delayed and insufficient fund release by the department.

Sukhdhir Singh Sekhon, head teacher of Government Primary School, Moti Nagar, said, “The dues have crossed lakhs of rupees, but the department hasn’t released the necessary funds. Even when funds arrive, they are far too little to clear the electricity bills.”

Schools have installed solar panels to reduce electricity usage, but many are either dysfunctional or inefficient, leading to continued high consumption and mounting bills.

Another teacher, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Schools with higher enrolment naturally consume more electricity for lighting, fans and equipment. When bills aren’t cleared on time, repeated notices become embarrassing to justify, even though usage is beyond our control.”

Officials from the electricity department confirmed that notices are sent after a month of non-payment and schools are expected to clear bills like any other consumer.

Deputy district education officer (Elementary) Manoj Kumar assured that schools will not face punitive action. “The bills will be cleared by the department. Power supply will not be discontinued nor the schools will be penalised by the power corporation,” he said.

AI Summary AI Summary

Government schools in the district owe ₹2.37 crore in unpaid electricity bills, leading to their inclusion on the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited's defaulters’ list. Delayed funding from the education department has exacerbated the issue. While some schools have installed solar panels, many remain ineffective, contributing to high energy consumption. Officials assure that schools will not face punitive actions for these dues.