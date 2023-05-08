Revised appointment letters of 4,161 master cadre teachers issued by Punjab school education department

The school education department on Monday cancelled the appointment letters of 4,161 master cadre candidates and issued fresh ones. A notice was issued by the Director, school education, secondary, in this regard. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

A notice was issued by the director, school education, secondary, in this regard. The appointment letters were cancelled after the selection list was revised following a court order, a department official said, requesting anonymity.

Director, public instructions, secondary education, TS Saini, did not respond to calls. However, SST Teachers Union leader Gurmail Singh said the process for recruitment of 4,161 master cadre teachers of various subjects was started in December 2021 and the selection list was released last year, but some candidates were not happy with the answer key.

“They approached the court. The answer key was reviewed and revised which also led to changes in the merit list. Fresh appointment letters have now been received on log-in IDs,” he said. The department also said that new appointment letters will be uploaded on the website of the department.