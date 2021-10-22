Educationists should frame policies instead of babus: Pargat Singh

Coming down heavily on the bureaucratic system in the state, education and sports minister Pargat Singh on Thursday said the education policies should be framed by prominent educationists instead of bureaucrats.

Addressing the bureaucrats as babus while interacting with the students at Government College for Girls, the cabinet minister said instead of enjoying and investing their creative ability in framing policies, these babus consider every initiative as a “new file”.

“I don’t shy away from speaking the truth. I strongly believe that educationists should be part of the top policy making committees. I have directed officials concerned to form three committees, a committee pertaining to school education, a committee concerned with the higher education and the third should comprise educationalists and the industrialists”.

The minister added that in order to generate employment for the youth, it was essential to know the requirements of the industry. “Industrialists will suggest to us the skills required in students for their placements post completing their education. To change the education system, it is important to work together as a team,” he said.

The former Olympian also answered the queries of students during the ‘Punjab Da Bhavikh’ programme on the campus.

On being asked by a student to give his views on the reservations in jobs and allocation of seats in top educational institutes due to which the genuine talent suffers, the minister said instead of giving reservations to students and jobs to candidates, those who are economically weak should be given financial help following which the selection should be done on the merit basis.

Another student during the session accused the system of being corrupt. The student said candidates who were financially strong get the seats and many deserving candidates were left out citing one or another excuse.

Singh admitted that deserving talent was losing opportunities to get appropriate jobs due to corruption in the education system, but he said the one who was giving bribes was equally responsible for exploiting the system.

The minister urged the students to prudently use the internet facility.

Meanwhile, former Delhi education minister Kiran Walia urged him to help the needy families in the state. “Many parents can’t afford school fee of their children. Instead of understanding their problems, schools tend to impose late fee penalties adding to their miseries. The government should pitch in for their help, said Walia.

Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon, National spokesperson of the Indian Youth Congress Gautam Seth along with Punjab Medium Industrial Development Board chairman Amarjeet Singh Tikka were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering during Founder’s Day of the Sidhwan Group of Institutions at Sidhwan Khurd, Pargat Singh said a joint committee of education experts, academicians, former and present vice-chancellors, principals and teachers at school and college levels had already been constituted to proceed further as per the present needs along with the suggestions of the committee to bring major reforms in the education sector.

He said a detailed roadmap was underway to ensure requisite overhauling in the education system, which would be executed within the next 60 days.

The minister also called upon the Punjabi diaspora to join hands with the state government in strengthening the education system so that the students could shine at the national as well as the international levels.

Hailing the efforts of the management committee of the institutions, he said the founders of institutions were the torchbearers of women education.

He announced a grant of ₹5 lakh for the college from his discretionary funds.

Later, he also distributed scholarships among students during the function.