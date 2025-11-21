Taking cognisance of burning the effigy of the Prime Minister outside the main gate of Raj Bhawan, Shimla, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla summoned the Director General of Police (DGP) and the superintendent of police, Shimla, on Friday and directed them to submit a detailed report within a week. Effigy Burning: Himachal guv seeks report from DGP within a week

The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Thursday burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the demonstration as part of the “Raj Bhawan Gherao” protest march, alleging large-scale “vote chori” (vote theft) across the country.

As per the senior officers privy to development, the governor has expressed “displeasure” at turn of events while terming the burning the effigy of the PM “unfortunate and an act that undermines the dignity of a constitutional institution”. The sources added that the Raj Bhawan has conveyed that such conduct by Youth Congress workers reflects a clear violation of democratic decorum and ethical standards.

Sources added that expressing concern during the meeting, the governor questioned how the Youth Congress protesters reached the Raj Bhawan gate without requisite police permission and engaged in such an act. He reprimanded the police administration for the lapse and directed them to submit a full report clarifying the circumstances and responsibility within a week.

The Raj Bhawan has conveyed that the act (burning effigy) not only demonstrated unruly behaviour but also showed disregard for constitutional values and the dignity of high offices, which is unacceptable, while adding that such actions cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.