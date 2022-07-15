Efforts on to make youth skilful: Jai Ram
The Himachal Pradesh government is making earnest efforts to make the youth skilful so that they could get more gainful jobs and self-employment opportunities in various sectors, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a programme organised by the Kaushal Vikas Nigam on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day in Shimla on Friday.
He said that his government was committed to providing all possible assistance to the youths for upgrading and improving their skills so that they could earn their livelihood in a better way.
Jai Ram said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special stress in improving the skills of the youth to make them more equipped to meet the industry’s demands. He said it was essential for youth to hone their skills in the field of their interest so that they could get gainful employment.
The CM said the theme of this year’s World Youth Skills Day was ‘Learning and Skills for Life, Work and Sustainable Development.’
He said that under Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Project, contracts worth ₹545 crore have been awarded so far and ₹195 crore has been paid by the ADB. Apart from this, he said, a centre of excellence in tourism and hospitality and IT sector was being established at Waknaghat in Solan with the help of ADB.
Jai Ram the skill development corporation has signed MoUs with government institutions and universities to provide training to about 16,000 Himachali youth in various fields such as artificial intelligence, web designing, and machine learning.
Apart from this, short term upskill and multi-skill training has been started through the state’s government industrial training institutes, he added.
The CM said ‘Navdharana Programme’ has also been launched for the differently abled, under which skill training would be given to 300 candidates in the field of retail, tourism and hospitality. He said that third phase of this plan was in progress and more than 16,200 youths have been enrolled in this. Under the third phase, more than 1,600 people of the state have been trained, he added.
Ludhiana | 3 members of Pankaj Rajput gang held with weapons
The crime investigation agency (CIA-1) team arrested three members of the Pankaj Rajput gang and recovered a country made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges and two sharp-edged weapons, from their possession. The police have also seized a motorcycle and a scooter. The police foiled the bid and nabbed three of them, while two accused, including Pankaj Rajput (a B-category gangster) of New Puneet Nagar, along with his four accomplices and his accomplice Raman Rajput of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Samrala Chowk, managed to flee.
J&K: Soldier shoots colleague dead in Poonch, kills self later
An Indian Army jawan allegedly shot his colleague dead and later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday morning, officials said. Two more soldiers have been injured in the incident, they added. The jawan, a naik by rank, reportedly had a scuffle with a sepoy in the Surankote area. The soldiers injured in the shootout were rushed to the command hospital in Udhampur, where they are undergoing treatment, the officials added.
65- year- old man dies of Covid, 62 test positive
A 65- year- old man from Chader Nagar died, while 62 persons tested positive in Ludhiana on Friday, registering the biggest spike in Covid cases in the city after February 10 when 69 cases were reported in a day. With this, the active cases have crossed 200 mark for the second time in a month. Earlier, on July 1, the active cases had crossed the 200 count.
FIR registered over vandalised idol in Doda
Police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with a vandalised idol of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said. The idol was found in a partially damaged state at a high-altitude meadow near a sacred lake in Doda, they said. Taking a serious view of the incident, the police registered the FIR and started an investigation, the officials added.
Free boosters for adults start at PMC centres
The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Friday, started administering free booster doses for all beneficiaries above the age of 18 years. The response according to health department officials was satisfactory on the first day and vaccination was held at 68 PMC centres. Immunisation officer with the health department of the PMC, Dr Suryakant Deokar, said that there is sufficient vaccine stock with the department.
