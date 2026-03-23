Eid bicycle gift to widow’s gold, Kashmiris empty pockets, open hearts for Iran

In a small hamlet in Delina, along the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway in North Kashmir, 14-year-old Mohammad Zaman stepped out with a brand-new bicycle—an Eid gift he had received just two days ago—and donated it for the people of war-torn Iran. In Srinagar, a 60-year-old widow walked into a collection centre and handed over all her gold, parting with her entire life’s savings. Across Kashmir, particularly in Shia-dominated pockets, long queues of men, women, and children are forming to make similar offerings, calling it a small gesture of love for the people of Iran. People during a community donation drive organised in support of Iran, in Srinagar, on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

For the past three days, residents across the Valley have been donating cash, gold, jewellery, land, and copperware. In Shia-majority villages, families are lining up at special counters to hand over personal jewellery, family heirlooms, vehicles, and even livestock.

“Iran and its people are facing the onslaught of the US and Israel, and the people of Kashmir are witnessing this tyranny feeling helpless. These donations are our way of expressing our support,” said Javaid Hussain, a resident of Srinagar.

Cross-community drive

So far, crores have been raised across Kashmir and neighbouring Kargil, a gesture warmly acknowledged by the Iranian Embassy. In a post on X, the embassy shared the picture of a woman donor, writing: “A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago... Thank you Kashmir. Thank you India.”

Ali, who manages a collection centre in Srinagar, noted that the drive has transcended sectarian lines, with members of the Sunni community also contributing money and gold.

“Every rupee is accounted for and will be deposited in the accounts of the Iran embassy or handed over to their representatives. The gold, copper, and vehicles will be sold and the money deposited,” Ali said, adding that he had never seen such enthusiasm. “Children are coming with their piggy banks and young girls with gold ornaments. We have witnessed highly emotional scenes.”

Husain, a young man from Budgam who donated cash and copper items, echoed the sentiment. “This is for the people of Iran who need help. We know it is a small amount, but there is a strong message in this—we will not leave them alone.”

Political leaders, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) representatives, have urged locals to contribute generously. PDP legislator from Budgam, Muntazir Mehdi, donated a month’s salary, stating that humanity must come first. NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq, while supporting the cause, advised that donations should be made silently.

Organisers confirmed that all collected items are being converted to cash and deposited directly into official Iranian embassy relief accounts.

Humanitarian, religious cause

However, the drive has drawn the attention of the authorities. President of the J&K Shia Association and senior Peoples Conference leader, Imran Reza Ansari, claimed that those collecting funds were facing police questioning.

Taking to X, Ansari wrote that Kashmiri people, especially the Shia community, have come forward out of moral and religious duty to stand with Iran, a nation facing sanctions and war. He noted that several individuals involved in the collection were receiving calls from authorities seeking details about the funds, collectors, and contributors.

“At this sensitive moment, it is important to reassure everyone that these donations are purely for a humanitarian and religious cause,” Ansari said. He urged the administration to handle the matter with understanding and respect, cautioning that unnecessary pressure could hurt public sentiment and that the collective act of solidarity should be allowed to continue with dignity.