Eight eminent Punjabi litterateurs felicitated in Ludhiana

Eight eminent litterateurs from across the state were honoured by the Punjabi Sahit Akademi for their significant contributions in the field of Punjabi literature here on Sunday. The dignitaries giving away awards during a ceremony held by Punjabi Sahit Akademi in Ludhiana. (HT)

The event was held at the Punjabi Bhawan and was graced by former chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, Sardara Singh Johal, a noted poet Surjit Patar, among others.

General Secretary of Punjabi Sahit Akademi , Guriqbal Singh, said that these awards, established around 40 years back, are given to honour the writers who have been producing the most outstanding work for the past many years, inspiring young writers.

Jagjit Singh Anand Yaadgari Award for prose was conferred to Surjan Zirvi, who passed away last year in Canada. Jang Bahadur Goyal, a retired civil servant and a renowned author, received Mal Singh Rampuri Yaadgari Award and Ravinder Singh Ravi Yaadgari Award was given to Surjit Bhatti.

Balbir Singh Kanwal was awarded with the prestigious Kartar Singh Shamsher Yaadgari Award. Jatinder Brar was honoured with Gursharan Singh Yaadgari Award, Nirapjit Kaur Gill Yaadgari Award was presented to a notable author of children’s literature, Tejinder Harjit, and Satpal Bhikhi was awarded with Jagjeet Singh Lyallpuri Yaadgari Award. Hari Krishan Mayur was accorded Mata Jaswant Kaur Sarvottam Maulik Bal Pustak award.

Elated on being recognised as a litterateur, Jang Bahadur Goyal, said, “I have been writing for the past 18 years now. While serving in the administrative services, I was known to the people of one district, but as a writer, I am recognised across the globe.”

Unfolding the significance and sentiments associated with these awards, Sardara Singh Johal said, “Such ceremonies are organised to celebrate and honour the personalities who contribute to the Punjabi literature and enrich peoples’ lives across the globe.”

Surjit Patar, a noted poet and chairman, Punjab Kala Parishad, congratulated all the awardees. He remarked, “These awards conferred by the Punjabi Sahit Akademi holds a great importance in the field of literature and is a source of inspiration and motivation for the young writers and I feel honoured to be a part of this ceremony.”

President of Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Lakhwinder Singh Johal, former president Gurbhajan Singh Gill, poet Trailochan Lochi, author and publisher Satish Gulati were also present at the event.