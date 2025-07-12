Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Eight IPS officers transferred in Punjab Police reshuffle

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 03:17 PM IST

Deputy inspector general (DIG), Border Range, Satinder Singh has been posted as DIG, Ludhiana Range, replacing Jagdale Nilambari Vijay, who will now be DIG, Counter-Intelligence.

The Punjab government on Saturday transferred eight IPS officers, including three deputy inspectors general (DIGs) posted in different police ranges.

According to the orders issued by the state home department, DIG, Border Range, Satinder Singh has been posted as DIG, Ludhiana Range, replacing Jagdale Nilambari Vijay, who will now be DIG, Counter-Intelligence.

Patiala Range DIG Nanak Singh will be the DIG, Border Range, while the DIG, Technical Services, will also hold the charge of Patiala Range.

Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, who had been awaiting posting since his promotion, has been posted as DIG, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), while Naveen Saini, who was also awaiting posting after being promoted, has been posted as DIG, Crime.

Dhruv Dahiya, who was awaiting posting after his return from central deputation, has been posted as AIG, Counter Intelligence, whereas D Sudarvizi, who was also on central deputation, has now been posted as AIG, Internal Security, at SAS Nagar.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Eight IPS officers transferred in Punjab Police reshuffle
