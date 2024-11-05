Eight member committee led by Karan Singh Dalal to investigate ‘poll manipulations’

The Haryana Congress has constituted an eight-member committee led by former minister Karan Singh Dalal to investigate alleged malpractices and manipulations ‘committed at the behest of the ruling BJP’ in the 2024 assembly polls. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan (Source: X)

An order in this regard, issued by state Congress chief Udai Bhan on November 3, said that “The committee will find out the corrupt/malpractices and manipulations committed in the recently held Haryana assembly elections at the behest of BJP government/party/candidate which led to an unsuspected dismal performance of the Indian National Congress.”

Last week, the Election Commission (EC) had rejected the Congress’ allegations of wrongdoings influencing the outcome of Haryana assembly polls. The commission had said that the Congress had cast a smoke of a generic doubt over the electoral process in a manner similar to its past actions. The commission was responding to the Congress complaints suspecting manipulations in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in several assembly constituencies.

Karan Dalal said that a meeting of the committee will be held in Delhi on November 5. “We will identify all the facts and bring out the truth. The mandate of this committee is to look into the role of EVMs, the role of the Election Commission and the role of officers during the elections,’’ Dalal said. The former minister said that irregularities have been committed in the assembly elections. “We will talk only on facts,’’ he said when asked that the EC has already rejected Congress claims.

The committee has Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed and the chairman of the party’s legal cell KC Bhatia as members. Besides, five Congress candidates who lost the assembly polls--- Virender Rathore, Jaiveer Singh Valmiki, Vijay Partap Singh, Varinder Shah and Manisha Sangwan--are also members of the committee.

The committee will collect the relevant details in consultation with candidates and other party leaders and submit its report to the Haryana Congress within a week for taking further action in the matter, said the order issued by state Congress chief Udai Bhan.