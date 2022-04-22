Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eight mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Eight mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail

Assistant jail superintendent said two mobile phones were recovered from four inmates, while six other mobile phones were found abandoned in the Ludhiana central jail
Authorities recovered eight mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail. (HT File)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Authorities recovered two mobile phones from four jail inmates of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking. Six other mobile phones were also found abandoned.

Police lodged an FIR against the accused on Wednesday following the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal, who said the two mobile phones were recovered from four inmates including Sagar, Kamaljit, Jatin Hans and Suraj, while six other mobile phones were found abandoned in the jail.

Head constable Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.

A case has been registered under section 52 A (1) of Prison Act at division number 7 police station.

