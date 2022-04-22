Eight mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Authorities recovered two mobile phones from four jail inmates of Ludhiana central jail during a special checking. Six other mobile phones were also found abandoned.
Police lodged an FIR against the accused on Wednesday following the complaint of assistant jail superintendent Suraj Mal, who said the two mobile phones were recovered from four inmates including Sagar, Kamaljit, Jatin Hans and Suraj, while six other mobile phones were found abandoned in the jail.
Head constable Baljinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on a production warrant for questioning to know how they managed to get mobile phones inside the prison.
A case has been registered under section 52 A (1) of Prison Act at division number 7 police station.
Kejriwal kicks off AAP election campaign in Karnataka; Kodihalli joins party
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday got a shot in the arm as the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, one of the biggest farmer associations, said that it will back the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit in the 2023 assembly elections, giving a boost to the Delhi-based outfit a year ahead of the polls.
PSI recruitment scam: Won’t protect anyone, CID probe underway, says Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government will not protect anyone involved in the alleged police sub-inspector recruitment scam. He said the state government handed over the case to the Crime Investigation Department soon after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process came to light. The probe is underway and CID sleuths have arrested several people, including the gunman of Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil.
Disproportionate assets case: Mohali court reserves order on Saini’s anticipatory bail plea
A local court on Thursday reserved orders for April 25 on the anticipatory bail plea by former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in a disproportionate assets case related to Saini's Sector 20 house in Chandigarh. The Supreme Court has already stayed Saini's arrest till April 26. The case pertains to purchasing of the property (Sector 20 house) using “tainted” money at behest of the former DGP.
Couple attempts self-immolation outside Ludhiana police chief’s office
High drama took place outside the police commissioner's office after a couple, who was allegedly being harassed by a cop, poured petrol on themselves and threatened self-immolation on Thursday morning. The aggrieved couple, Gurpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh's wife Simran Kaur of Boothgarh village, said a police personnel had been pressuring them to pay ₹1.5 lakh to one Raghbir Singh, to avoid being put behind bars on trumped up charges.
Sidhu calls Mann a ‘rubber doll’, says law and order gone for a toss in state
Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said the law and order situation in Punjab has “deteriorated drastically” under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. Sidhu made these claims in a memorandum, which he along two other ex-MLAs, Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema, submitted to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on law and order and other issues.
