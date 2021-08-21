Eight more members elected to Panjab University senate

Eight members from the constituency of teachers of affiliated arts colleges were elected into the Panjab University (PU) senate on Friday, following the counting of votes.

Out of those elected, Harpreet Singh Dua, KK Sharma, Shaminder Singh Sandhu and Jagdeep Kumar belong to the Goyal group, Jagdish Chander to the BJP group and Inderpal Singh Sidhu, Jagtar Singh and Tarun Ghai were contesting independently. Inderpal, who is also a former senator, secured the maximum votes with 386, followed by KK Sharma with 260 and Dua with 255.

Inderpal said he will work for the cause of the teaching fraternity. “We will work positively for the smooth functioning of the university and ensure the upliftment of colleges,” added KK Sharma.

The result for the constituency of heads of affiliated arts colleges was not declared on Friday due to issue over the inclusion of the name of a voter in the voter list. The result will be produced before the high court in a sealed cover by PU.

Polling for faculties rescheduled

Polling for the constituency of faculties has been rescheduled from August 23 (Monday) to September 1, PU stated in a notice.

The development comes a day after ex-officio members of the five major faculties elected their secretaries for the faculty polls.

“The date of the election of faculties has been rescheduled from August 23 to September 1, subject to approval from the chancellor and the permission of the UT administration with regard to the holding of meeting of combined faculty,” the notice states.

The varsity has also asked the secretaries of the major faculties to issue the meeting notices/agenda of their respective faculties as per PU regulations. From the constituency of faculties, 12 candidates are in fray for the election of six members to the senate.