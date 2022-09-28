Eight robbery cases cracked with arrest of three in Ambala

Police’s Crime Investigation Agency-1 unit arrested three men for their alleged involvement in at least eight cases of robberies in Saha and Mullana blocks of the district.

Police also recovered seven mobile phones, four bikes and an illegal pistol from their possession. A weapon supplier from Kurukshetra has also been arrested.

The arrest took place after two cases were registered in both the blocks on September 8, when the victims were returning back home late evening and were robbed of their valuables.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said following the two cases, crime teams traced men with past criminal records, who possess weapons, from whom CIA-1 under inspector Harjinder Singh arrested Rohit from Mullana with an illegal country-made pistol on September 23.

“During his interrogation, he revealed that he had committed more than six robberies using the pistol in association with Vikas and Suraj, from Barara and Mullana, who were also arrested. A three-day remand was approved by the court. A juvenile was also taken into police protection in connection with the cases. One Arun from Shahabad has also been arrested for supplying weapons to Rohit,” the SP told the reporters.