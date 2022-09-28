Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eight robbery cases cracked with arrest of three in Ambala

Eight robbery cases cracked with arrest of three in Ambala

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:59 AM IST

Police’s Crime Investigation Agency-1 unit arrested three men for their alleged involvement in at least eight cases of robberies in Saha and Mullana blocks of the district

Police solved the eight cases of robbery cases with the arrest of three men. (HT File)
Police solved the eight cases of robbery cases with the arrest of three men. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Police’s Crime Investigation Agency-1 unit arrested three men for their alleged involvement in at least eight cases of robberies in Saha and Mullana blocks of the district.

Police also recovered seven mobile phones, four bikes and an illegal pistol from their possession. A weapon supplier from Kurukshetra has also been arrested.

The arrest took place after two cases were registered in both the blocks on September 8, when the victims were returning back home late evening and were robbed of their valuables.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said following the two cases, crime teams traced men with past criminal records, who possess weapons, from whom CIA-1 under inspector Harjinder Singh arrested Rohit from Mullana with an illegal country-made pistol on September 23.

“During his interrogation, he revealed that he had committed more than six robberies using the pistol in association with Vikas and Suraj, from Barara and Mullana, who were also arrested. A three-day remand was approved by the court. A juvenile was also taken into police protection in connection with the cases. One Arun from Shahabad has also been arrested for supplying weapons to Rohit,” the SP told the reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out