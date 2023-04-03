Kashmir couple escapes unhurt after blast in car on Boulevard road

A mysterious blast in a car driven by an elderly couple created panic on Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said. A mysterious blast in a car driven by an elderly couple created panic on Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said. (HT File Photo/Representational image)

While the couple escaped unhurt, police stated that the blast looked like the result of equipment failure in the car.The police said that the blast took place in the rear of a Honda city vehicle on the Boulevard road in the afternoon.

“An elderly couple (Mrs and Mr Hafizullah Bhat), residents of Kralsangri, Nishat, were in the vehicle. Both are safe and sound,” Srinagar police said in a statement.

“Prima facie, the blast looks like some equipment failure. A police team is on the spot,” it said.

There were multiple holes and dents in the car with its rear glass and bumper blown off.

The blast created some panic in the area and also triggered traffic jams. “The vehicles were stuck on the road and there was chaos. It cleared within 30-40 minutes,” said M Amin, a shikara rower on Dal Lake.

Boulevard road on the Dal Lake is the most sought-after place among tourists in Srinagar as there are houseboats and shikaras on the Dal Lake on one side of the road and the other is dotted with hotels, Kashmir art and craft showrooms and eateries.

The road also leads to Mughal Gardens like Nishat and Shalimar and to Raj Bhawan.