Election Commission approves 61 state department proposals in Himachal

The Election Commission of India has approved 61 of the 77 permission requests received by the state election department from various government branches since the imposition of the model code of conduct in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha polls, while seven were referred back for clarification.

A department spokesperson said the proposals were considered and decided based on the urgency and unavoidability, with the condition that no one should derive any political mileage from it.

While giving details about the cases, he said the Election Commission of India has granted permission for promotion/postings for various posts in several departments which include general administration department, secretariat administration department, police, food civil supplies and consumer affairs, home, Jal Shakti department, health and family welfare, public works department, personnel department among others.

Some transfers and joining requests were also allowed in the department of education for TGTs, information and public relations, revenue department among others. Permissions were granted to the state taxes and excise department for auction and allotment of liquor vends in the state.

A spokesperson said the ECI has permitted re-surfacing and tarring works on paths within municipal corporation (Shimla) limits as well. Besides, permissions were also granted inviting tenders for transportation of food grains and other essential commodities to the tribal and in-accessible areas for the year 2024-25. Besides, permission was also given to invite open tenders for the transportation of Food grains and other items from Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns to HP state civil supplies wholesale godowns and further to fair price shops.