Electronic devices to be installed in Faridabad and Ggm to curb accidents

: Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to place electronic enforcement devices at high-risk and high density corridors on national and state highways and at critical junctions in Faridabad district.

The state government has also decided to install these devices in Gurugram as well.

Presiding over a meeting regarding setting up modalities to implement the provision of Section 136-A of the Motor Vehicle Act as per the orders of Supreme Court, the chief secretary directed the officers to hire experts to assess the requirement of electronic devices such as speed camera, close circuit television camera, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, automatic number plate recognition and weight in machine to monitor and check the road accidents on the national and state highways.

The experts will assist the departments in identifying the junctions where there are chances of over speeding of vehicles and accident prone areas.

The chief secretary directed all stakeholders departments to complete the procedure and submit the progress report to the transport commissioner by March 7, 2023 in a time bound manner. He further asked the officers to submit the final report by March 14.

The electronic enforcement device should be placed in such a manner so as not to cause any obstruction, line-of-sight issues or interruption in traffic flow. The warning signs should be conspicuously placed before the stretches monitored by electronic enforcement devices, notifying the public that electronic devices are in use and they are under CCTV surveillance, the chief secretary said.