Eliminating gangster culture top priority, says Punjab DGP Yadav

AMRITSAR : Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said eliminating gangster culture and checking drug menace are the top priorities of the state police.

The DGP was talking to the media after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple in the holy city. He was accompanied by Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh and deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal.

“My motive behind the visit was to pay obeisance for the prosperity of the state. Punjab Police are one of the best forces in the world and it will maintain law and order and peace in Punjab. As per the orders of the chief minister, dealing with drugs and gangsters is our topmost priority. We will eradicate names of gangsters in Punjab within days,” the DGP said, adding “we are focusing on basic policing, and we will ensure a people-friendly force.”

Yadav assumed the charge of the officiating DGP on July 5 after VK Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave. Within a week of him taking the charge, 676 drug peddlers have been arrested and 559 FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the police. Over 5.5 kg heroin, 17 kg opium and other drugs have been seized during cordon and search operations.

Yadav also directed the Amritsar police to keep a watch on smuggling activities along the International Border with Pakistan.

The DGP was honoured at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple by the management committees.