Eliminating gangster culture top priority, says Punjab DGP Yadav
AMRITSAR : Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said eliminating gangster culture and checking drug menace are the top priorities of the state police.
The DGP was talking to the media after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple in the holy city. He was accompanied by Amritsar police commissioner Arun Pal Singh and deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal.
“My motive behind the visit was to pay obeisance for the prosperity of the state. Punjab Police are one of the best forces in the world and it will maintain law and order and peace in Punjab. As per the orders of the chief minister, dealing with drugs and gangsters is our topmost priority. We will eradicate names of gangsters in Punjab within days,” the DGP said, adding “we are focusing on basic policing, and we will ensure a people-friendly force.”
Yadav assumed the charge of the officiating DGP on July 5 after VK Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave. Within a week of him taking the charge, 676 drug peddlers have been arrested and 559 FIRs registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to the police. Over 5.5 kg heroin, 17 kg opium and other drugs have been seized during cordon and search operations.
Yadav also directed the Amritsar police to keep a watch on smuggling activities along the International Border with Pakistan.
The DGP was honoured at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple by the management committees.
-
Ripudaman Malik, acquitted in 1985 Kanishka bombing, shot dead in Canada
Chandigarh: Canada-based Sikh leader and businessman Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was acquitted in 1985 Air India Kanishka bombing by Canadian judiciary in 2005, was shot dead by a group of three unidentified assailants outside hRipudaman Singh Malik'sSurrey office on Thursday morning, said police. The assailants, who came in a Range Rover SUV, fired at Malik from a point-blank range, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He also remained the head of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa.
-
Police set up integrated facilitation booth in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
The integrated booth that has been set-up at the junction of Kushal Chowk and CD Park Road – the most affected areas during the riots on April 16 – is among the 75 such booths that the city police launched last week with an objective to bring police stations closer to citizens and expand police facilities for them. HT had first reported the launch of 75 booths on July 1.
-
12 years later, HC frees trio sentenced to life for kidnapping Khar boy
Mumbai: The Bombay high court recently reversed the convictions of three people, who were sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping an 11-year-old boy from Khar in February 2010. The division bench of justices Sadhana Jadhav and Milind Jadhav set the trio -- Nalasopara resident Pravin Chabinath Singh and Bandra residents Sandeep Omprakash Singh and Ajay Keshav Singh -- free after observing that the prosecution case was full of loopholes and discrepancies.
-
Fire breaks out in central Delhi hotel, 10 rescued, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in a hotel in central Delhi's Paharganj in the early hours of Thursday. Delhi Fire Services said that 10 persons were rescued from the hotel and no injuries were reported. Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said that the call was received at 4.24am regarding a fire in the hotel after which five fire tenders were pressed into service.
-
Delhi govt to launch policy promoting alternatives to banned plastic items
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon be launching a new policy to promote alternatives to the 19 banned single-use plastic which will incentivise the adoption of existing alternatives and also act as an incentive scheme for development of new technologies and alternatives to these banned items. Special Secretary, K. S Jayachandran, Environment department said the policy was still being drafted and will be finalised after stakeholder consultation is complete.
