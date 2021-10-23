Ellenabad bypoll: Sunaina Chautala starts canvassing for INLD nominee Abhay

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) women wing general secretary Sunaina Chautala, who is wife of Abhay Chautala’s cousin Ravi Chautala, has started a fierce campaign for party nominee Abhay Chautala, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term from Ellenabad which will go to polls on October 30.

Ravi, son of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala’s younger brother late Partap Singh Chautala, has always had a bittersweet relationship with cousins Ajay and Abhay, claim experts.

After JJP was formed, Ravi and his wife Sunaina have been showing loyalty towards OP Chautala and Abhay.

When Naina Chautala contested from Dabwali constituency in 2014, Ravi had campaigned for her as her husband Ajay was in jail at that time.

Sunaina, is the second bahu of the Chautala clan after JJP’s Naina (Badhra MLA and mother of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala), to enter active politics.

Ahead of the Ellenabad bypoll, Sunaina is holding regular village-level meetings to mobilise the female voters in favour of Abhay.

After farmers began protesting against Centre’s three farm laws, JJP’s women face Naina Chautala has been missing from the public scene while Sunaina is making all efforts to strengthen her party which was reduced to one seat from 19 in the 2019 assembly polls.

With folded hands, the family’s second bahu was spotted urging voters to support Abhay, who had resigned from the state assembly in favour of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

“I am seeking votes for the man who sacrificed his MLA’s post to strengthen the farmers’ protest. This election is a referendum to the three farm laws and farmers will elect Abhay with a huge margin,” she said.

“The BJP-JJP leaders are struggling to enter villages and are unable to visit even a single village without a security cover. This shows the huge resentment among the farming class against the BJP-JJP coalition,” she added.

While canvassing in Ellenabad, Sunaina said, “The voters are enthusiastic to see bade saab (OP Chautala). He is working as a centripetal force for the party as well as for the family. I am doing my duty by holding meetings in village chaupals and close-door meetings with women.”

“The women voters have a clear view regarding the three farm laws and are all set to teach the BJP and Congress nominees a lesson in the bypoll,” she added.