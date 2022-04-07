Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
“All cares in the world melt away when I kneel down to my garden,” said my physician brother-in-law the other day. Spring in full swing, his garden was thriving with activity, buds and blooms, birds and butterflies dancing in delight. It’s said that passion drives any activity. Such is the joy he derives from gardening that after his retirement, it’s become his first love. Whenever I visit his place, he shows me a new bud blooming, a new sapling with its tiny shoots peeping from Mother Earth’s womb. He calls them his babies.
I believe gardening is purely a labour of love. I too have a small garden in front of my home and happiness for me is synonymous with gardening. When I get up in the morning, a look at the plants swaying their heads in the gentle breeze that caress their whole being is magical to kick off the sleep and start my day on notes of hope amid hues of joy, breaking the mundane and mindless continuum of everyday existence. It’s a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. From sowing seeds to watching them grow into plants is like the supreme joy of watching children grow in all abundance, spreading the bountiful colours of their innocence all over.
Fortunately, many of my friends are fond of gardening and we do exchange the dos and don’ts of it. We share pictures of flowers and saplings as they grow slowly but steadily and have days dedicated to flowers and colours. In spring, we post pictures of roses on Monday, on Tuesday it’s dahlias, lilies on Wednesday and celebrate the season, organising get-togethers in one another’s courtyards and rooftop gardens.
Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. When a sapling grows into a full-fledged tree with stout roots, it endows inner joy besides blowing a siren of peace. Like life, hits and misses are quite common in a garden, too. Insects, extreme weather conditions, poor soil quality, inadequate irrigation or poor nutrition and weeds slow down the growth and many a time precious plants wither away much to our dismay. Yes, gardening demands passion and patience, diligence and dedication combined with explicit faith that there will be a tomorrow. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! “A garden is a teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness. It teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust.”
The proverb, what you sow, so shall you reap, encapsulates the ABCD of life. The seeds we sow in the garden of the mind determine the quality of life we lead. The cycle of a flower’s life is meditation on life flow. Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. All kings and mighty go riding by changing leaves and boughs, all the lives on earth full of trees are bound to sleep in a humble heap.
Sunshine and shade in the garden, the dewdrops glistening like pearls suspended on leaves, the gentle breeze and swaying of trees, flowers nudging one another, all paint an exuberating picture-perfect portrait between cerulean skies and green moss of mirth. It instinctively stimulates a creative canopy of ideas transporting into a timeless zone towards solitude, stillness, serenity and silence. Indeed, gardening is a supreme act of higher calling, therapeutic and healing. The Divine dialogue with nature is balm on a tired soul and body where nature assures you, “All’s well.” My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance. ritukumar.gmn@gmail.com
The writer is an associate professor in English at MLN College, Yamunanagar
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
Chandigarh municipal body passes resolution to maintain city's UT status
The municipal corporation here passed a resolution on Thursday which states that Chandigarh should remain a union territory, and should also get its own legislative assembly. The development comes as Punjab and Haryana engage in a tussle to stake claim over Chandigarh. Both Punjab and Haryana state assemblies recently passed their respective resolution reiterating their claim over the Union Territory of Chandigarh, their joint capital.
Everyone should comply with HC's order on loudspeaker usage: Kharge
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said every community should abide by the order of the Karnataka High Court on the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Everyone should comply with the orders of the High Court." Asked about Al-Qaida's video over the Hijab row, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that the government should act according to its power against the people who try to incite.
No more queues: BMTC introduces digital passes
Bengaluru's Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation commuters are in for good news as they no longer have to wait in long queues to get passes. The BMTC has now introduced purchase of daily, weekly and monthly passes on a mobile app in collaboration with Tummoc, a company that offers online payment facilities for transport service providers. The launch of the project took place at the BMTC central office in Shanthinagar on Wednesday.
Bengal challenges order for CBI probe into Congress councillor’s murder
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday challenged a Calcutta high court single judge bench's order for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder in Purulia district. Chief justice Prakash Shrivastava asked the state to submit the plea for the court's consideration. The lawyers, who sought the CBI probe, argued the state was protecting a police officer facing allegations. The state's plea was likely to be heard next week.
