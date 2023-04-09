Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Employee booked for embezzling 2.14 lakh by concocting story of robbery

Ludhiana: Employee booked for embezzling 2.14 lakh by concocting story of robbery

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 09, 2023 11:06 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Lovish Jindal of Jagdeep colony of Patiala; the Dakha police lodged an FIR against the accused after two months of the incident

Employee of a trader has been booked for embezzling 2.14 lakh in cash from his employer by concocting a story of robbery after collecting the amount from market.

The complainant stated that he had hired Lovish Jindal three months ago for collecting payments for the firm from his business associates from Ludhiana, Mullanpur Dakha, Sudhar, Raikot, Bassiyan, Jagraon and Moga (Getty Images)
The accused has been identified as Lovish Jindal of Jagdeep colony of Patiala. The Dakha police lodged an FIR against the accused after two months of the incident.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Raghav Goyal of Harpal Nagar, Bharat Nagar Chowk of Ludhiana.

The complainant stated that he had hired Lovish Jindal three months ago for collecting payments for the firm from his business associates from Ludhiana, Mullanpur Dakha, Sudhar, Raikot, Bassiyan, Jagraon and Moga. On February 18, the accused was returning from Moga after collecting payment of 2.14 lakh.

Meanwhile, the accused made a call to Raghav’s brother Lovish Goyal stating that when he reached near Mandiani village, two bike borne miscreants intercepted his way, assaulted him and robbed him of the cash.

The complainant stated that he came to know that the accused had concocted a story of robbery to embezzle the money.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was lodged following the statement of his employer. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

case accused cash patiala call employee robbery story jaswinder singh jagraon trader market raikot mullanpur dakha ludhiana firm + 13 more
