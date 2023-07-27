Pen-down strike to continue till Sunday

Employees of DC and revenue offices on the third day of their pen-down strike announced that it will continue till July 30. The next course of action will be decided after that. People returned home without getting their work done as revenue officials and DC office employees were on strike in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Visitors are facing significant inconvenience due to the absence of officials in the tehsil offices and the clerical staff in the DC office. Class IV Employee, clerks, junior assistants, senior assistants and superintendent grade 2 from the DC office and officials including tehsildar, naib tehsildars, and revenue officials, from revenue department are on strike since Monday.

The strike was triggered by alleged interference of Rupnagar MLA Dinesh Chadha in the operations of tehsil office. The MLA also accused a tehsil staff member of corruption. In solidarity, the association of employees decided to join the indefinite strike across all tehsil offices but they will continue the work related to flood prevention.

Krishan Lal, a visitor, expressed his disappointment, stating that he had an appointment for property registration but was informed that the services have been disrupted since Monday. He urged the state government to implement a proper system to prevent unions from conducting a strike whenever they want, as it affects the functioning of essential services for common people.

Another visitor, Amar Singh, shared his experience at the deputy commissioner’s office, mentioning that he travelled 10 km from his residence near Chandigarh Road to get form and information regarding licence copy for his IELTS business. But due to the strike, there were no clerical staff or other employees available to assist him.

