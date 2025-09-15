Empty stands greet first India-Australia women’s ODI at New Chandigarh stadium in Mohali

The PCA cricket stadium in New Chandigarh, which saw electrifying crowds during IPL matches not long ago, was surprisingly quiet for the first ODI of the three-match women’s series between India and Australia on Sunday. Equipped to seat 36,000 spectators, the PCA stadium in New Chandigarh saw only around 6,000 fans spread across stands during its first international match on Sunday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Even though the tie was Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 150th ODI, it failed to draw a full house, with only a handful of fans in attendance for the day-night game.

Having successfully hosted two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons in 2024 and 2025, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in New Chandigarh also made its international debut with the ODI.

But, the stadium, equipped to seat 36,000 spectators, saw only around 6,000 fans spread across stands.

Those who did turn up, however, made the most of the match, cheering their favourite stars under the scorching sun. “I am a huge Smriti Mandhana fan. My exams just got over, so I was excited for this game. I will have school during the second ODI on September 17, so I came today. I wish she could have converted her half-century into a hundred,” said Sonal, a young fan. Mandhana scored 58 before being dismissed early, while captain Harmanpreet managed just 11 off nine balls.

India posted 281/7 in 50 overs, with half-centuries from Pratika Rawal (64) and Harleen Deol (54) as well. However, the Australian batters proved even stronger, chasing the target in 44.1 overs while losing only two wickets.

“I really wish Shafali Verma was playing in this series. She is a power-hitter and could have hit sixes in this match. The Indian batters were very slow in the start of their innings,” said another fan Simran Singh.

Others enjoyed the Australian side’s skills. “I watch the Women’s Big Bash League and also the Women’s Premier League. It is really tough to beat the Australian cricketers as they are very professional. I love Meg Lanning, who has been Australia’s most successful captain. It was great to see Ellyse Perry bat and bowl,” shared Amol, a local fan.

Unlike the spectacular IPL matches in April and May, there was no DJ, no dancers opening the game or roaring crowds. The fervour and energy were missing, and India’s dropped catches didn’t help matters.

The focus now shifts to the second ODI on September 17, with Australia leading the series 1-0. The series will conclude with the final ODI at Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on September 20.