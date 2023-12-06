Encroachment on 100-acre panchayat land removed in Mohali

Encroachments from 100-acre panchayat land was removed on Tuesday Sundran village in Dera Bassi block. Punjab cabinet minister for rural development and panchayats Laljit Singh Bhullar drove a tractor during the drive to vacate the land. Punjab cabinet minister for rural development and panchayats Laljit Singh Bhullar driving a tractor during a drive. (HT photo)

Bhullar said that the land was encroached upon by the residents and falls in residential and industrial areas. It has a market value of about ₹100 crore, he said.

“The remaining 12 acres are under court stay and the officers have been asked to pursue the case to get the land back. After initiating a special drive against encroachments, the rural development department has freed 12,100 acres from illegal possession. The land has been handed over to the panchayats concerned so that it can be leased to the residents to generate income,” the minister said.

He added that the drive against the encroachments will continue till taking absolute possession of panchayat land in the state. For this, the officials concerned have been asked to dispose of the cases pending with them at the earliest and regularly follow the cases in courts filed by the encroaches, the minister said.

Bhullar warned the officers of stern action in case of conniving with the encroaches to maintain the illegal possession.

Senior administrative and police officers, including additional deputy commissioner (ADC rural development) Sonam Chaudhary, joint director (shamlat cell) Jagwinderjit Singh Sandhu, superintendent of police (SP rural) Manpreet Singh and Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia were present during the drive.