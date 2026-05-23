End of an Era: PU’s oldest alumnus passes away at 104

Sahi Ram Bishnoi, the oldest former legislator from undivided Punjab and also the oldest surviving alumnus of both East and West Panjab University, died at 104. Sahi Ram Bishnoi, the oldest former legislator from undivided Punjab and also the oldest surviving alumnus of both East and West Panjab University, died at 104. (HT File)

Earlier this January, Panjab University made an unprecedented departure from its long-standing practice of conferring honours only at the global alumni meet on campus, instead travelling to Bishnoi’s residence in Sakta Khera village near Dabwali to present him a citation of honour – a recognition of a life that had outlasted institutions and borders alike.

In 1947, still a law student, he led a caravan of Bishnoi families through the chaos of Partition, steering them from Bahawalpur to safety in India. The journey would later see him reshape their lives on new soil and become their leader. Born on January 12, 1922, into a farming family, Bishnoi began his education at State High School, Bahawalnagar. Partition cut short his studies at Law College, Lahore, but he completed his law degree the following year at Panjab University’s new campus at Solan.

By 1952, his stature as an educated and trusted figure made him a natural political choice for his community. With no party backing, he contested as an Independent from Abohar in the Punjab assembly elections, with community members pooling small amounts to fund the campaign. He lost, but returned in 1957 on a Bharatiya Jana Sangh ticket and defeated Congress candidate Chandi Ram to become the first MLA from his community. He then refused to seek re-election. After leaving politics, he returned to agriculture and community service. Even in his final years, he read newspaper cover to cover every morning without fail, receiving visitors from nearby villages who came seeking his blessings.

Offering her condolences, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “He was not only a distinguished alumnus of Panjab University, but also a living bridge between the institution’s pre-Partition legacy and post-Partition journey in India. His remarkable life and values will continue to inspire us towards community service and social responsibility for generations.”

While expressing grief over the demise of the former Abohar MLA, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said, “His unwavering dedication towards politics will always inspire us and guide the future generations”.