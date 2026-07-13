Engineer stabs friend to death at Gurugram PG, kills self by jumping before train

An AI engineer allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death inside his PG accommodation in Gurugram before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shreshth Malik, 25, a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, and his friend Ishara Ayubi, 25, from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. Both worked for the same private company in Gurugram. Malik lived in a PG accommodation in Sector 55.

The incident came to light after Ayubi’s family approached the Sector-56 police station on Saturday when they were unable to contact her.

Acting on the complaint, police traced her mobile phone location to Malik’s PG in Sector 55. After questioning neighbours, who said they were unaware of any incident, police had the room opened.

Inside, they found Ayubi’s body lying in a pool of blood. Preliminary investigation indicated that she had been stabbed to death. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene and collected evidence.

During the investigation, police learnt that a man’s body had been recovered from the railway tracks near Garhi railway station by the government railway police (GRP).

The deceased was identified as Malik through the mobile phone recovered from him, linking the two cases, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ayubi had started living with Malik in the PG accommodation three days before the incident.