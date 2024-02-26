Enhanced annual grants to help Panjab University breathe easy

After the Union ministry of education’s letter to University Grants Commission (UGC) to redetermine the annual grant of Panjab University (PU) in consequence to the implementation of the seventh pay commission from January 1, 2016, onwards, varsity officials say PU will have an easier time paying the staff their salaries. Panjab University will also receive a one-time grant of ₹ 175 crore to clear the past arrears. (HT File)

As per the letter, for the 2023-24 session the annual grant has been enhanced from ₹294 crore to ₹346 crore, with an annual increment of 6% from the next session onwards. According to PU officials, the Punjab government had also said they will hike the annual grant from ₹38 crore to ₹85 crore but official orders are awaited.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The budget approved by the senate for the 2023-24 session had listed the total expenditure as ₹752 crore.

Finance and development officer (FDO) Vikram Nayyar said, “PU will now have enough money to pay the salaries of its employees. The financial condition of the varsity is starting to look up now.”

Centre has also approved a one-time grant of ₹175 crore to clear the past arrears after the implementation of the seventh pay scale. While the varsity had demanded ₹278 crore to settle the complete amount, officials feel this is a step towards the right direction. It will take some time after the funds are released to make their way to the teachers as they need to be released by the Centre first.

Pending payments

The varsity is yet to receive around ₹28 crore in pending payments from the Punjab government for the post matric scholarship scheme for SC students.

The scheme was started in the 2013-14 session and a direct benefit transfer was launched by the Punjab government from the 2018-19 session. Under this, the scholarship amount is being directly credited to bank accounts of respective students. Total payment of around ₹28 crore is pending to the varsity and PU had formed a committee to look into solving the issue.

The Punjab government had in the lead-up to the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections last year announced that a sum of around ₹49 crore will be given to the varsity to construct two new hostels, but nothing has materialised.

However, officials said meetings are being held between PU dean students welfare (DSW) office, PU construction office and the Punjab government officials and the funds are expected to be released once the plans for the hostels are finalised.

PUTA participates in rally for old pension scheme at Sangrur

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president and secretary, meanwhile, participated in a rally organised at Sangrur under Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee to press the Punjab government to implement the Old Pension Scheme — one of the primary promises made by candidates ahead of PUTA elections.

President AS Naura castigated the government for its dilly-dallying approach and warned them to fulfil their commitment without any delay. He also expressed his solidarity with the protesting farmers and conveyed condolences on the behalf of the PUTA to the family of Shubhkaran Singh. PUTA also thanked the authorities for initiating the process to disburse arrears to the teachers.