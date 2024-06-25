Enhanced surveillance needed to check drug menace: Kapurthala DC

Following the directives of the Punjab government to wipe out the drug menace, the district administration on Tuesday instructed the departments concerned to initiate joint efforts in this regard. Deputy commissioner (DC) Amit Kumar Panchal said that enhanced surveillance in drug hotspot pockets was needed to track those indulging in this malpractice. He said that people should also come forward to report any incident of such anti-social activity so that the civil and police officials could act accordingly. HTC Following the directives of the Punjab government to wipe out the drug menace, the district administration on Tuesday instructed the departments concerned to initiate joint efforts in this regard. (Representational image)

Observers to hear bypoll complaints at Gymkhana Club

Jalandhar The three election observers appointed by the Election Commission of India for the Jalandhar West (SC) assembly bypoll will hear byelection-related complaints and issues at the local Gymkhana Club. General observer Uttam Kumar Patra, police observer Daluram Tenivar, and expenditure observer Meenu Susan Abraham will be available at the election cell established in the library of the Gymkhana Club from 11 am to 12 pm on working days. The general public can meet them for any election-related issues/complaints.

Sandhwan pays tributes to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur

Chandigarh Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday paid tributes to Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his 308th martyrdom day. Highlighting Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s enduring legacy and contributions, the speaker said that he holds a revered place in Sikh history for his unwavering commitment to justice and empowerment. “Throughout his life, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur made sacrifices and tireless efforts to uplift the marginalised and empower the poor,” he added. Sadhwan said even after three and a half centuries, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s legacy lives on in the hearts of millions, and his courage, resilience, and commitment continue to inspire generations.

