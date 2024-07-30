Enhancement charges: Panchkula Sec 20 RWA writes to CM for re-calculation

Seeking the re-calculation of enhancement charges, the resident welfare association (RWA) of Sector 20, Panchkula has sought CM’s intervention. The association had urged the CM to abolish enhancement of land acquisition for purposes like roads, parks etc and also requested waiving-off interest on principal amount. (HT File photo for representation)

Enhancement is the increase in compensation paid to a farmer/landowner for the acquisition of their land, which is decided by a court in case they are not satisfied with the price of land offered by the state government or its agency.

RWA president KK Jindal slammed the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for not resolving the issue for the last 25 years.

The group housing societies had applied for land in Sector-20 and HSVP had allotted land under the Group Housing Scheme, 1990 on the basis “no profit no loss”. It was also mentioned that HSVP will give a rebate of 20% and 10% on the land price if the society completed the construction within 3 years and 4 years, respectively.

Jindal said HSVP is not complying with rules under Haryana Urban Development (disposition of land and building). “On the contrary HSVP is asking for enhancement of roads, parks etc which is completely unfair.”

Jindal added that the government had also accepted the fact that there are disputes and irregularities in the calculation of enhancement. It had also issued a notification on this subject on August 22, 2019, and directed the HSVP to calculate the correct amount. “But even after the lapse of 5 years the department concerned has done nothing till date besides failing to supply calculation sheet to any allottee,” said Jindal.

“HSVP is mentally harassing the allottees for the last 25 years by giving them wrong calculation of enhancement. They have changed the common area five times,” said Avinash Malik, RWA general secretary.

“Charging interest by HSVP from the allottees is not justified and it should be abolished. Apart from this, taking enhancement of roads, parks etc. by HSVP from the allottees is contrary to rules. Hence, this amount should also be excluded from the calculation,” said Malik.