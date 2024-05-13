Enraged 23-year-old punches mirror amid brawl, bleeds to death in Mohali

A 23-year-old youth died due to excessive blood loss after he punched a mirror in fury after exchanging heated arguments with his friends at a hotel in Balongi. The deceased was identified as Baljinder Singh of Kubaheri village in Mohali’s Majri block. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Baljinder Singh of Kubaheri village in Mohali’s Majri block.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Singh had gone to attend a function organised by his friends at a local car market. He was accompanied by six friends, including the owner of a nearby hotel, Jimmy.

According to police, they all had dinner and drinks together, but eventually ended up having a verbal spat.

As tempers flared, the hotel owner allegedly pushed Baljinder and went to his hotel, along with a staff member.

Baljinder, along with his four other friends, followed Jimmy to the hotel and exchanged heated arguments. Enraged, he plunged towards the hotel owner holding a plastic pipe, but the latter dodged the attack.

Boiling in anger, Baljinder then punched a mirror on the wall, leading to profuse bleeding. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

After the police were informed, he was rushed to the Mohali civil hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition.

Baljinder, who was talking on his way to the hospital, later succumbed to excessive blood.

“We initially received information around 1 am that the hotel staff assaulted someone. After we checked the CCTV footage, it was clear that Baljinder himself punched the mirror and got hurt. No one attacked him,” a police officer said.

However, alleging murder, relatives of the deceased sought registration of a murder case.

Later, Balongi police booked the hotel owner and a staff members under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.