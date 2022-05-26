Ensure absconding NDPS offenders are brought to book: SC to Punjab
New Delhi : Observing that there are over 2,000 absconding NDPS offenders/accused persons in Punjab, the Supreme Court has asked the state government to put in place appropriate provisions to ensure that the absconding individuals are brought to book within a reasonable time.
A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala has observed that “NDPS matter is not a usual matter” and noted that there are over 2,000 absconding NDPS offenders and accused persons in Punjab.
Advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu assured the bench that the needful shall be done as regards the timelines and for action against the erring official.
In its order, the top court noted the submissions of Sidhu that all essential steps will be taken to ensure that the absconding offenders/accused person are brought to book within a reasonable time and failing which the officer, who is made personally liable in terms of the order shall be proceeded with departmentally for the acts of commission and omission.
The apex court hearing a matter relating to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), posted it for hearing on July 7 and asked the government to file the status report before the next date of hearing.
Ludhiana: 195-acre pachayati land cleared of illegal possession in Sidhwan Bet area
Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday got around 195-acre panchayati land freed of illegal possession at Talwandi Nauabad, Walipur Khurd and Walipur Kalan villages in Sidhwan Bet area. Dhaliwal was accompanied by MLAs Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and Hardeep Singh Mundian; senior AAP leaders Amandeep Singh Mohie and Dr KNS Kang; ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and DDPO Sanjeev Kumar.
Police recover 8,050 litres of illegally stored petrol, diesel in Sangrur
Congress leader Naveen alias Bagga, who is secretary of Punjab Committee Sewa Dal, has been booked in this connection. Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said, “as of now, we have only registered a case against Naveen alias Bagga. However, more FIRs will be lodged in the case as other accused have also been identified.” A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and Petroleum Act at Sadar police station.
One station one product: Ferozepur division to cover 152 rly stations under pilot project
Encouraged by positive response from passengers to the pilot project of “One Station One Product” at Amritsar, the Ferozepur railway division has decided to extend the project to 152 stations. Ferozepur railway division comprises various districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The stalls promoting local products under “One station One product” will be put up at identified stations, initially for 15 days.
1991 Pilibhit ‘fake’ encounter: Allahabad HC denies bail to 34 cops accused of killing 10 Sikhs
Allahabad: The Allahabad high court has denied bail to 34 cops for allegedly killing 10 Sikh pilgrims in a staged encounter in 1991 in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The bench of justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Brij Raj Singh observed that the accused cops had indulged in a barbaric and inhuman killing of innocent persons by calling them terrorists. The convicts moved the high court.
Sharjah passenger arrested with 18 gold biscuits
Custom officials on Thursday arrested a man arriving from Sharjah at the Mohali international airport and recovered 18 gold biscuits worth ₹ 1.031 crore from him. The recovery was made after officials of the Ludhiana Customs Commissionerate intercepted a man arriving from Sharjah via an Air India flight while he was trying to cross the green channel. He was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act,1962.
