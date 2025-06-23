Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Ensure Arora gets proper medical assistance: Jalandhar court to jail dept

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 23, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Arora was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation. As per the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Arora and Jalandhar Municipal Corporation's assistant town planner Sukhdev Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, served them violation notices and then sought bribe to settle the matter.

A local court has directed the jail department to ensure proper medical treatment to arrested AAP MLA Raman Arora, who has complained of gallstone pain. Arora is in judicial custody at Nabha jail. Arora’s lawyer Darshan Singh Dyal had moved the application, alleging that he was not being provided adequate medical assistance.

A local court has directed the jail department to ensure proper medical treatment to arrested AAP MLA Raman Arora, who has complained of gallstone pain. Arora is in judicial custody at Nabha jail. Arora's lawyer Darshan Singh Dyal had moved the application, alleging that he was not being provided adequate medical assistance.
A local court has directed the jail department to ensure proper medical treatment to arrested AAP MLA Raman Arora, who has complained of gallstone pain. Arora is in judicial custody at Nabha jail. Arora’s lawyer Darshan Singh Dyal had moved the application, alleging that he was not being provided adequate medical assistance. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

“We plead that instead of ensuring surgeon-level treatment, Arora be administered regular treatment for his gallstones. The court directed the jail department to ensure proper medical treatment for the MLA,” he said.

Arora was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation. As per the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Arora and Jalandhar Municipal Corporation’s assistant town planner (ATP) Sukhdev Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, served them violation notices and then sought bribe to settle the matter. In several cases, builders were directed to meet with the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices.

The MLA’s son, Rajan Arora, daughter’s father-in-law Raju Madaan and a close associate Mahesh Mukheja have also been named as co-accused in the FIR. Four persons, including MLA Arora, Vashisht, building inspector Harpreet Kaur and Arora’s close friend Mahesh Mukheja have already been arrested. The court has rejected an anticipatory bail plea of Arora’s son Rajan Arora, who is yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, Rajan and Raju Madaan have moved the Punjab and Haryana high court for bail. The hearing is slated on July 3.

On May 23, during a seven-hour raid on Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized 6 lakh cash, 1.2-kg gold ornaments and multiple incriminating documents.

