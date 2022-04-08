Ensure clean surroundings to minimise risk of diseases: Punjab health minister Vijay Singla

: Punjab health & family welfare minister Dr. Vijay Singla on Thursday urged people to ensure clean surroundings to minimise the risk of diseases spreading due to contaminated environment.

Addressing a gathering during an event to mark the World Health Day here, Dr. Singla appealed to the people to use bicycles or buses for a day in a week to travel and adopt the habit of reusing goods so as to prevent wastage.

Expressing concern over the depletion of ground water, he urged farmers to avoid the wheat-paddy crop cycle.

On the issue of migration of people from Punjab, the minister said that it is our duty to provide qualitative higher education, better living standard, and a cleaner environment for our future generations.

He said that the state government will soon provide world class healthcare facilities and every citizen will get a health card to avail health-related facilities free of cost.

‘’Punjab government is also working to start Mohalla Clinic. Apart from this, all the state hospitals would be upgraded as per requirement and the medical colleges would also be equipped with world-class facilities,” he added.

He also flagged off specially designed vans, which would sensitise people about living a healthy life.