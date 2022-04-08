Ensure clean surroundings to minimise risk of diseases: Punjab health minister Vijay Singla
: Punjab health & family welfare minister Dr. Vijay Singla on Thursday urged people to ensure clean surroundings to minimise the risk of diseases spreading due to contaminated environment.
Addressing a gathering during an event to mark the World Health Day here, Dr. Singla appealed to the people to use bicycles or buses for a day in a week to travel and adopt the habit of reusing goods so as to prevent wastage.
Expressing concern over the depletion of ground water, he urged farmers to avoid the wheat-paddy crop cycle.
On the issue of migration of people from Punjab, the minister said that it is our duty to provide qualitative higher education, better living standard, and a cleaner environment for our future generations.
He said that the state government will soon provide world class healthcare facilities and every citizen will get a health card to avail health-related facilities free of cost.
‘’Punjab government is also working to start Mohalla Clinic. Apart from this, all the state hospitals would be upgraded as per requirement and the medical colleges would also be equipped with world-class facilities,” he added.
He also flagged off specially designed vans, which would sensitise people about living a healthy life.
5 more Amritsar MC councillors join AAP
Five more councillors of the Amritsar municipal corporation on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Till now, 33 of the 84 councillors in the House have joined the AAP. Three councillors — Ajit Singh Bhatia, Nisha Dhillon and Satnam Singh — were associated with the Congress, Jarnail Singh Dhot with the BJP and Avinash Jolly had contested as an independent.
Sisodia’s tweet: AAP, BJP spar; not being replaced as Himachal CM, says Jai Ram
Following Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's statement that BJP is considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state, leaders of the ruling Saffron Party and Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words on Thursday.
Bajwa urges CM to cut state taxes on fuel
Chandigarh : Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to cut state taxes on fuel to reduce rates and help every Punjabi through these difficult times. “A rise in fuel prices has a cascading effect across various sectors in the country…the daily costs have risen, while the Union government has made ₹26,51,919 crore windfall from taxes and cess on fuel,” he said in a statement.
Baisakhi celebrations: Pak issues 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India
New Delhi : Pakistan has issued 2,200 visas to Indian pilgrims for attending Baisakhi celebrations to be held in various Sikh shrines in the neighbouring from April 12 to 21. “During their visit to Pakistan, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on April 12 and would return to India on April 21, 2022,” a statement from the high commission of Pakistan stated.
Public spat between Sidhu, Brinder Dhillon overshadows Cong protest
Chandigarh : A public spat between former state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon overshadowed the protest held by the Punjab Congress in Chandigarh on Thursday against rising fuel prices in the country. Both Sidhu and Dhillon kept speaking over each other. Sidhu had to stop his speech and the dharna was wound up. The high drama again brought out the deep divisions in the Punjab Congress.
