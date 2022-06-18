Ensure cleaning of drain lines ahead of monsoon: Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora to officials in Ludhiana

To review the progress of the ongoing projects, including the Halwara airport project, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora conduced a meeting with deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal, among other officials, on Friday late evening.

During the meeting, Arora directed the municipal authorities to ensure timely and proper cleaning of the entire drainage system of the city to prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season. He said the work to clean the road gullies and internal drains should be regularly monitored by the higher authorities.

He also took stock of the ongoing projects being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and emphasised the timely completion of these projects.

Reviewing the Halwara airport project, Arora directed the administration to expedite the project for better air connectivity in the industrial hub of the state.

Meanwhile, he also reviewed the projects being executed under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) scheme and asked the officials to ensure early distribution of the funds under the schemes for the benefit of public.