Ensure free, fair gurdwara body elections: Addl chief secy home

Additional chief secretary, home, Sumita Misra on Friday asked the director general of police, commissioners of police, inspector generals of police, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in the state to ensure free and peaceful elections to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Justice HS Bhalla, commissioner of Gurdwara elections notified the election for the 40-member Sikh body. (HT File)

In her communication, she asked all stakeholders to make all arrangements for conducting the elections, schedule for which was issued by the commissioner, Gurdwara election, Haryana on December 10.

According to the notification, the election process will begin with the publication of the nomination notice on December 18, for which nominations can be filed between December 20 and 28, and the scrutiny will take place on December 30.

Valid nominations will be displayed on January 1, 2025, following any revisions by the deputy commissioners concerned, the notification read.

Withdrawal of nominations, the allotment of election symbols, and the publication of polling stations will be finalized on January 2, after which the polling will be held on January 19 from 8 am to 5 pm, with counting thereafter, it added.