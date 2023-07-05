Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire ravages play zone at Zirakpur’s Oxford Street Market

Fire ravages play zone at Zirakpur’s Oxford Street Market

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 05, 2023 01:05 AM IST

Four fire tenders, two each from Zirakpur and Dera Bassi fire stations, were pressed into service after the fire broke out around 9 am

Entertainment and gaming stations worth lakhs were gutted after a fire broke out at Skyjumper Trampoline Park, a commercial play zone, at Zirakpur’s Oxford Street Market on Tuesday.

Fire tenders from Zirakpur and Dera Bassi fire stations controlled the situation. (HT Photo)
Fire tenders from Zirakpur and Dera Bassi fire stations controlled the situation. (HT Photo)

Four fire tenders, two each from Zirakpur and Dera Bassi fire stations, were pressed into service after the fire broke out around 9 am. It took the firefighters four hours to gain control of the situation. Shops in the vicinity were shut down as a preventive measure.

The firefighters faced a lot of difficulty as the play zone was predominantly made up of rubber, mattresses, plastic, wood, and thermocol, resulting in emission of thick black smoke that spread throughout the building. To mitigate the smoke, firefighters broke the thick glass panes of the building.

Fortunately, none of the staff or customers were present on the premises at the time of the incident that also led to a power outage in nearby areas.

Fire officer Jaswant Singh said the business owners had obtained the necessary permits to operate the park.

He said the exact cause of fire was not known yet, but prima facie, it appeared to have occurred due to a short-circuit. The owner of the park, who resides in Delhi, has been asked to report to the fire station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out