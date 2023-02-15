Entry restrictions on Valentine’s Day hassle students, faculty at PU

With two gates at Panjab University (PU) closed till afternoon on the occasion of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, staffers, students and visitors had to face a lot of inconvenience.

The university had decided to close gate 1 and 3 from 9.30 am to 3 pm which made the staffers and students brave the long ques of vehicles entering from gate 2, the only gate which was open till that time. Commuters also complained that they had to wait at the gate due to heavy rush, especially in the morning. Rather than entering from gate 3, many commuting from the south campus had to take a longer route to enter through university’s gate 2.

A faculty member who did not wish to be named said, “At noon there was a rush of vehicles entering from gate 2. The gate was clogged and we had to wait for some time.”

“There was no need to close the gates because the time has changed now,” he added.

“The decision was taken all of sudden, just a day before, which caused the problem in commuting. Rather than driving my vehicle through gate 2, I went on foot from my residence in south campus to the office in the main campus in the morning. But the rush was not like previous years,” said another varsity staffer.

A student of the university said that they needed to visit the health centre in the morning and had to take a longer route from gate 2 in the morning and wait for some time at gate 2.

PU, dean student welfare (DSW), Jatinder Grover, said, “When we became aware of the inconvenience, we opened the gate 3 at around 12.30 pm, much before the decided timing.”