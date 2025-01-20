Equitable development, cleaner Ludhiana on new mayor’s agenda

After being elected as the seventh Ludhiana mayor, and the first female to hold the post, 37-year-old Inderjit Kaur from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) outlined her priorities for the state’s industrial hub. (From left) Deputy mayor Prince Johar, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Parashar, mayor Inderjit Kaur and AAP state chief Aman Arora in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Kaur said she will ensure equitable development in all the 95 wards, work to make Ludhiana a cleaner city and promote punctuality among the municipal corporation (MC) staffers.

She added that the MC employees erring in terms of punctuality will face stern action.

AAP’s Rakesh Parashar and Prince Johar were elected as the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively.

Inderjit Kaur, who won the MC elections from ward number 13 in the East constituency, is a first-time councillor.

A mother of two, Kaur previously worked as a school principal and left her job to pursue politics. She joined the AAP in 2018 and has been working for the party since. Married to businessman Ravi Anand, Kaur lives in Subhash Nagar and comes from a humble background.

“I thank God and senior party leadership for trusting me with this responsibility. I will work hard to meet the expectations of the people and ensure no ward is left behind in development,” she said after winning the mayoral elections.

Leaders and locals said Kaur’s win and leadership is expected to inspire other women to step into politics.

Rakesh Parashar, 62, who won the MC elections from ward number 90 in the North constituency, was elected as the senior deputy mayor.

A six-time councillor, Parashar is known for 25 years of public service and his understanding of urban local governance.

A resident of Field Ganj, Parashar is a father of three and younger brother AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi.

Rakesh Parashar’s two sons are settled abroad.

Initially a Congress leader, he joined the AAP along with his elder brother after in 2021.

His experience and strong public connect made him a front-runner for the mayor’s position until the seat was reserved for a female councillor.

“I am thankful to the leadership for giving me this opportunity. I aim to address the city’s pressing issues, particularly traffic and encroachments,” said Parashar.

His familiarity with MC processes and ability to deliver on public demands make him a valuable asset to the administration.

Prince Johar, 42, representing ward number 40, was elected as the deputy mayor.

Contesting just his second election, Johar previously lost in 2018 on a Congress ticket and switched to the AAP in the same year.

A resident of Shimlapuri and a cable operator by profession, Johar is known for his grassroots connections.

He shares close ties with AAP MLAs Pappi and Kulwant Sidhu. Johar pledged to focus on youth-centric development and improving public amenities.

“My priority will be addressing the concerns of residents and ensuring equitable development across the city,” Johar said.