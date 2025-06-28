Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
Er Rashid to go on 24-hr hunger strike from today

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 28, 2025 10:41 PM IST

“Our president is raising the voice of voiceless Kashmiri prisoners. We stand with him in this protest against injustice,” said AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi.

Jailed Baramulla MP Er Rashid, will begin a 24-hour hunger strike inside Tihar Jail from Sunday evening to protest the continued denial of democratic rights to Kashmiri prisoners.

AIP said that in a show of solidarity, party leaders across Jammu & Kashmir—including chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, general secretary Prince Parvaiz, Political Affairs Committee chairman Ishtiyaq Qaderi, senior leader Firdous Baba, state secretary Sheikh Ashiq, Pattan Incharge Mohammad Akbar and advocate Dawood Bashir Bhat of Lolaab will also observe a day-long hunger strike.

“This hunger strike is not just an act of solidarity—it is a moral call to the conscience of the nation. Er Rashid has been in jail for years without conviction, and hundreds of other Kashmiris face the same fate, languishing in prisons under draconian laws. His protest is a reminder that justice cannot be selective and silence cannot be mistaken for peace. As his colleagues and fellow Kashmiris, we are duty-bound to join him in this peaceful resistance. We refuse to let the voices of the innocent be buried behind bars.”

The hunger strike will begin simultaneously across party offices in J&K, marking a symbolic protest against prolonged detentions and political indifference towards the plight of Kashmiri prisoners.

