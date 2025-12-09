Er Rashid writes to PM over growing ‘disconnect’ between Omar, LG Sinha

Baramulla MP Er Rashid on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “growing disconnect” between J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha which has affected the day-to-day governance of Jammu and Kashmir. Baramulla MP Er Rashid on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “growing disconnect” between J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha which has affected the day-to-day governance of Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File)

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi today shared with the media the letter MP Baramulla Er Rashid has sent to the PM regarding the “growing disconnect” between the LG and the CM in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the letter, Rashid has told the Prime Minister: “I write to you with deep concern about the growing administrative disconnect between the LG’s administration and the office of the CM in Jammu and Kashmir, which has unfortunately begun to affect day-to-day governance and the delivery of essential public services.”

Er Rashid said the situation “has started to create uncertainty among citizens and has slowed down decision-making on key developmental and welfare matters.”

Referring to the impact on people, Er Rashid wrote: “People across Jammu and Kashmir are already dealing with difficult socio-economic conditions. Several developmental works, public grievances and routine administrative decisions are reportedly delayed because of friction or unclear lines of authority. This is causing distress to ordinary people who look towards the government with hope and expectation.”

Urging the Prime Minister to intervene, Er Rashid wrote: “Only your intervention can ensure smooth governance, restore clarity of functioning and uphold the credibility of both institutions for the larger good of Jammu and Kashmir.”