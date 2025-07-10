The Punjab Police’s state special operation cell (SSOC), Mohali, has arrested a former Indian Army personnel, Gurpreet Singh alias Guri alias Fauji, on charges of espionage. Espionage FIR against ex-armyman lodged in jail in drug case

The accused, currently lodged in Ferozepur jail in connection with a narcotics case, is alleged to have leaked highly sensitive and classified information related to the Indian Army to operatives of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

A resident of Matar Uttar village in Mamdot, Ferozepur district, Gurpreet reportedly used his prior military experience and contacts to access and share confidential documents and strategic data with foreign handlers, while in judicial custody, police said.

According to police officials, Singh came in contact with an ISI operative during his imprisonment in Ferozepur jail. Acting on the instructions of the handler, he passed on critical information concerning troop deployment and operational strategies, posing a grave threat to India’s national security.

A case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Official Secrets Act has been registered against him, police added.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of the espionage network and to identify additional conspirators involved in this act of treason,” police officials said.

A string of espionage cases

This arrest adds to a growing list of similar cases in recent weeks in Punjab. The police apprehended multiple individuals allegedly involved in espionage, including Gagandeep Singh from Tarn Taran on June 3 and Jasbir Singh from Ropar on June 4. Jasbir was allegedly a close aide of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was previously arrested by the Haryana Police. On June 22, an armyman posted in Jammu and his aide were arrested for their alleged involvement in espionage activities.

Other arrests include Guzala and Yameen Mohammad, who were arrested on May 11 from Malerkotla and Neeraj Kumar, a 28-year-old salesman from Pathankot, arrested on May 22 for issuing fraudulent SIM cards.

On May 13, Raqeeb Khan, a tailor from Bathinda Cantonment, was arrested for spying for Pakistan, after Sunil Kumar, a cobbler from Bihar, was arrested on April 29.

On May 3, Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih were arrested in Amritsar on espionage charges.