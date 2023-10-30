ETT recruitment: Two Fazilka women booked for forging certificates to secure jobs

Police on Saturday booked two women for submitting fake sports quota certificates to get the jobs of elementary training teachers (ETT) in Punjab. Both the accused were booked under Sections 417, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mataur police station in Mohali. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Shehnaz and Kanwaljit Kaur, both from Fazilka, were booked following a complaint by a superintendent at the office of director, Education Recruitment Directorate, Punjab.

Police said the candidates were called to the office of the complainant in Phase 3B1, Mohali, for scrutiny of their documents, pertaining to a total of 5,994 recruitments of elementary training teachers in Punjab.

“The sports documents submitted by the candidates were sent for scrutiny to the office of director, sports, Punjab. But sports certificates of both were found to be forged with an aim to bag government jobs,” a police officer said.

Both the accused were booked under Sections 417 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of a document which purports to be a valuable security or a will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mataur police station.

