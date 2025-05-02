European Parliament chairs push for probe into death of Tibetan leader in Chinese custody

Two chairs of European Parliament have called for a probe into the “suspicious” death of prominent Tibetan Buddhist leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje Rinpoche, according to a report by Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). Rinpoche, who was the head of Lung-ngon Monastery in Gade County, Golog, Tibet, reportedly died while in Chinese custody in Vietnam in March (Representational image)

The report says the chair of the European Parliament’s subcommittee on human rights MEP Mounir Satouri and the chair of the delegation for relations with the People’s Republic of China MEP Engin Eroglu have jointly written to the Chinese ambassador to the European Union regarding the matter.

The report adds that the chair of the subcommittee on human rights has also sent a letter to the Vietnamese ambassador to the EU, echoing the concerns.

Rinpoche, who was the head of Lung-ngon Monastery in Gade County, Golog, Tibet, reportedly died while in Chinese custody in Vietnam in March.

“Both letters express grave concern and alarm over the unexplained circumstances of Tulku Hungkar Dorje’s death and the subsequent cremation of his body in Vietnam without the consent of his family,” the CTA report says.

The chairs called on Chinese and Vietnamese authorities to ensure a transparent, independent and impartial investigation to determine the circumstances of Dorje’s “disappearance and subsequent passing”.

According to a statement released by the CTA last month, Rinpoche had been living in hiding in Vietnam since September 2024 due to “persistent harassment” by Chinese authorities in Tibet. On March 25, he was reportedly arrested from a hotel room in Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, in a co-ordinated operation involving the local Vietnamese police and Chinese secret services agents. He was sent to a local public security office on March 28, where he is said to have died the same day.

The Dharamshala-based Tibetan parliament-in-exile has also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Rinpoche, and disclosure of the findings of the investigation.