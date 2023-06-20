Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Event to mark international day against drug abuse in Panchkula on June 26

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 20, 2023 11:47 PM IST

Haryana Govt will observe ?International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking? on June 26. Various religious leaders will address state youth on the issue.

Haryana Government will observe ‘International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking’ on June 26. Various religious leaders will address state youth on the issue of drug abuse at the sant sammelan programme to be held in Panchkula.

A programme will be organised at Indradhanush auditorium in Panchkula.
A programme will be organised at Indradhanush auditorium in Panchkula.

On May 5, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on his birthday appealed to saints to cooperate with the government to check spread of social evils. Under the series, a programme will be organised at Indradhanush auditorium in Panchkula.

The chief minister asserts that since ancient times, saints and great men have always worked to make people aware against social evils. He asked saints to assist the state government in its water conservation and de-addiction campaigns.

