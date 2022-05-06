Eviction drive: Chandigarh Housing board gives allottees five more days to clear dues
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has given five more days to its allottees to clear their outstanding rent before it resumes its eviction drive against defaulters.
After cancelling the allotment of five flats at the Small Flats in Sector 56 over the allottees’ failure to pay rent, CHB had started an eviction drive on Wednesday.
“During the drive, the occupants requested for some more time to clear the dues, with a written undertaking. Considering their requests, it has been decided to defer the drive of cancellation of allotments of Small Flats and ARHC Flats for one week. Thereafter, a drive will be undertaken to evict the defaulters where rent dues are more than ₹10,000,” said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB.
In March this year, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. Subsequently, CHB received ₹8 crore in dues, but a huge amount is still pending.
The board had cancelled 115 allotments in November 2019 as well, but put further action on hold due to Covid-related issues.
Once a unit is cancelled, the allottee is required to vacate it and if the Appellate Authority allows its restoration, the allottee will have to pay all pending dues, interest and revival charges. The payments may be made at any of the Sampark Centres or online at www.chbonline.in
After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues’ lists will be rectified with the corresponding payments. Further, interest charges will also be reduced as the credit will be given from the date when it was actually paid.
₹18 lakh stolen from Cooperative Bank’s strong room in Mohali’s Gharuan
Thieves broke into the strong room of a Cooperative Bank branch in Gharuan and decamped with ₹18 lakh in cash on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. In his complaint to the police, branch manager Tejpal Singh said the thieves entered the bank after breaking the locks of the shutter using an electric cutter. Once inside, they demolished a part of the strong room's wall and stole ₹18 lakh in cash.
Mohali: Ordering needless tests costs Max Hospital ₹5 lakh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mohali, on Thursday held Max Super Specialty Hospital, Phase 6, guilty of unfair trade practice by carrying out unnecessary tests on an Aerocity resident to issue a medical fitness certificate for immigration to Canada. In October 2020, Kahlon, 64, had submitted before the commission that he and his wife were planning to permanently move to Canada, where their son was already settled. All these examinations cost him ₹5,301.
Speeding car claims 36-year-old woman’s life in Zirakpur
A 36-year-old woman was killed and the victim, Seema's husband and daughter suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle at the Zirakpur flyover on Wednesday night. Police said the victim, Seema, lived in Zirakpur with her husband, Suresh Kumar, and a minor daughter, Diya. Police said on Wednesday night, the family was returning from a marriage function in Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. Seema died during treatment.
Panjab University to confer 1,128 degrees at 69th convocation today
Panjab University is all set to award 1,128 PhD degrees at its 69th annual convocation at the Gymnasium Hall on the Sector 14 campus on Friday. Punjab and Haryana chief ministers Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, along with Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit and his Haryana counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, will also attend the ceremony, besides Union minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
Mere 35% eligible people jabbed with booster dose in Mohali
Amid fears of the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave, a mere 35% eligible Mohali residents have come forward for the precautionary vaccine dose. Since the booster dose drive was first rolled out by the central government on January 10, as many as 91,000 of the total 8,15,168 beneficiaries in Mohali district have become eligible for it.
