Eviction drive: Chandigarh Housing board gives allottees five more days to clear dues

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has given five more days to its allottees to clear their outstanding rent before it resumes its eviction drive against defaulters.

After cancelling the allotment of five flats at the Small Flats in Sector 56 over the allottees’ failure to pay rent, CHB had started an eviction drive on Wednesday.

“During the drive, the occupants requested for some more time to clear the dues, with a written undertaking. Considering their requests, it has been decided to defer the drive of cancellation of allotments of Small Flats and ARHC Flats for one week. Thereafter, a drive will be undertaken to evict the defaulters where rent dues are more than ₹10,000,” said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB.

In March this year, show-cause notices for cancellation were issued to 11,641 allottees. Subsequently, CHB received ₹8 crore in dues, but a huge amount is still pending.

The board had cancelled 115 allotments in November 2019 as well, but put further action on hold due to Covid-related issues.

Once a unit is cancelled, the allottee is required to vacate it and if the Appellate Authority allows its restoration, the allottee will have to pay all pending dues, interest and revival charges. The payments may be made at any of the Sampark Centres or online at www.chbonline.in

After required verification, the CHB records will be corrected and the dues’ lists will be rectified with the corresponding payments. Further, interest charges will also be reduced as the credit will be given from the date when it was actually paid.