EWS admissions in Chandigarh private schools start Jan 2

Published on Dec 26, 2022 01:53 AM IST

There are 700 entry-level EWS seats up for grabs in Chandigarh private schools for the academic year 2023-24. This time, the education department will conduct the admissions through an online system.

The centralised admission process to entry-level classes for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG) will start from January 2 in all recognised private schools of Chandigarh (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The centralised admission process to entry-level classes for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups (DG) will start from January 2 in all recognised private schools of the city. There are 700 entry-level EWS seats up for grabs in the city’s private schools for the academic year 2023-24.

This time, the education department will conduct the admissions through an online system.

For admission to EWS/DG category in private unaided recognised schools, the department is using light detection and ranging (LiDAR) data. As per the provisions of The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and other related instructions, the education department has demarcated the area of neighbourhood (0 to 1 KM, 1+ to 3 KM and beyond 3 KM) of each such school. This data has been uploaded on the website of the department. All children will have to mandatorily present their Aadhar card at the school at the time of seeking admission.

