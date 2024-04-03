 EWS reservation: Private schools highlight vacant seats in Chandigarh govt schools - Hindustan Times
EWS reservation: Private schools highlight vacant seats in Chandigarh govt schools

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2024 09:50 AM IST

In a press statement, the Independent Schools Association said as per an RTI reply, 734 seats were still vacant in the 2023-24 session in 90 government schools across Chandigarh

Private schools in Chandigarh have highlighted how seats in entry-level classes of government schools have remained vacant, yet they are being asked to admit economically weaker section (EWS) students.

Chandigarh education department officials said the matter is already in court and all private non-minority schools have to reserve seats under The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act. (HT file photo/for representation only)
Chandigarh education department officials said the matter is already in court and all private non-minority schools have to reserve seats under The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.

In a press statement, the Independent Schools Association said as per an RTI reply, 734 seats were still vacant in the 2023-24 session in 90 government schools across the city.

Association president HS Mamik said, “It is surprising that while the government schools have so many vacant seats, the administration has been forcing the private schools to fill up their vacant seats for EWS students. Also, while the UT education department cites references to other states while implementing this order, private schools within one km vicinity of a government or aided school in Maharashtra will not be obligated to provide admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) quota for students from economically backward sections of the society, according to amended rules for implementation of RTE in the state. Kerala and Karnataka also follow the same rule.”

UT education department officials said the matter is already in court and all private non-minority schools have to reserve seats under The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act.

EWS reservation: Private schools highlight vacant seats in Chandigarh govt schools
