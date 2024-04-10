Ex-Akali minister Langah’s son among 5 arrested for drug peddling

Five people, including the son of a former Punjab minister Sucha Singh Langah, were arrested with 43 grams of heroin in Shimla, police said. Five people, including the son of a former Punjab minister Sucha Singh Langah, were arrested with 43 grams of heroin in Shimla, police said. (Representational image)

Langah’s son Prakash Singh was among the five arrested by the police late on Tuesday evening. Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the five persons. The members of the special investigation team on a tip-off raided a hotel near the local bus stand. Police recovered heroin from their room. The police also recovered an SUV. Those arrested were taken to police station sadar for interrogation. Police said that the five persons were involved in heroin smuggling and had been supplying the contraband in Himachal for a long time.

“Five persons have been arrested and cops recovered heroin from their possession and a case of drug peddling has been registered,” said Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi.

Among the arrested accused, three are from Punjab, one from Chandigarh and one from Himachal. Those who have been arrested include Prakash Singh, 37, son of Sucha Singh Langah, Ajay Kumar, 27, son of Chaman Lal, Shubham Kaushal, 26, son of Sandeep Kaushal, and Baljindra, 22, son of Kuldeep Singh.